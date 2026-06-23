VIDEO: Who is this man? Deputies release surveillance image after suspicious Tucson house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person caught on surveillance video carrying what investigators believe was a pump sprayer is now being sought as a person of interest in a suspicious house fire earlier this month, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

VIDEO: Watch video from Pima County Sheriff's Dept. to see person of interest:

The fire happened just after midnight on June 7 at a home in the 3000 block of West Sahara Street.

Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department Arson Unit say they responded to investigate the suspicious blaze and later obtained surveillance video from an alley near the home. The footage allegedly shows an individual walking through the area moments before the fire was reported while carrying what appears to be a pump sprayer.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help identifying the individual, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

The person is described as a man between 30 and 40 years old with a slim build and possibly long hair.

In the video, the dogs are barking at him as he walks by, but he walks over to the dogs and begins to pet them, at which point the dogs stop barking.

Authorities have not released additional details about the fire, including whether anyone was injured or the extent of the damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact 88-CRIME.

The investigation remains ongoing.