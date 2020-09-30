Video released that led to felony charge against TPD officer

TUCSON, Ariz. - Now we can see the video that left a 16 year Tucson Police veteran arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault.

Former officer Billy Gallego is charged with Aggravated Assault, a Class Six felony with a potential punishment of a year in prison.

Before he resigned from Tucson Police, he’d received honors in his 16 years of service, including employee of the quarter for TPD Operations Division South.

Operations Division South is the site of the Laos Transit Center where September 17, Gallego went to help other officers coping with a trespassing suspect.

TPD says the man got on the ground when officers approached but became uncooperative after they handcuffed him. He used racial slurs and obscenity we have edited out.

Police say the man would not identify himself but Gallego knew him.

The video shows the man spitting on Gallego’s leg, then you see Gallego put his foot on the man’s head. After about three seconds the man is able to move his head out from under the officer’s foot.

Shortly after that, the video shows Gallego’s leg striking the man’s head.

Tucson Police have not elaborated on why they charged Billy Gallego with felony aggravated assault but TPD General Orders on the use of force say in part:

An officer shall not use physical force:

To punish or retaliate;

Against individuals who only confront them verbally unless they are threatening or trying to incite violence or destruction.

Or use physical force on handcuffed or otherwise restrained subjects, unless they present a danger of escape, injury or destruction of property.