VIDEO: Police declare "unlawful assembly" during Phoenix protest

Phoenix police officials are lined up as protests continue in downtown Phoenix.
Posted at 5:49 AM, May 29, 2020
Phoenix police declared an "unlawful assembly" Thursday night as protesters continued to clash with Phoenix police downtown, urging everyone to leave the area or face possible arrest.

Video in the player above shows police using what appeared to be tear gas or other deterrents on protesters to try to get them to disperse from the area.

Protesters rallied Thursday night in support of George Floyd, a man that died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

We saw the business windows smashed nearby at what appears to be the Arizona Department of liquor license and control. pic.twitter.com/ykso6tsyAE

— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) May 29, 2020

At a news conference on Thursday, federal and state investigators pleaded with the public to give them time to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday.

Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a now fired Minneapolis police officer, held a knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite pleas from Floyd and bystanders.

It's unclear if anyone was arrested during the rally in Phoenix Thursday or if anyone had to be hospitalized.

