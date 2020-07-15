VIDEO: Bobcat kittens spotted at Tucson business

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two bobcat kittens were found on the grounds of a Tucson treatment center last week.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, one of the animals bit a worker attempting to move them. The worker has since been treated for rabies.
AZGFD relocated the kittens to SW Wildlife in Scottsdale.
They will be released into the wild when they are older.
