Victim of deadly parking garage shooting died helping others, relative says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Luis Alberto Garcia and Alexis Diaz, are facing a list of charges in connection with the death of 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe.

First degree murder, aggravated assault among several others, including robbery.

Tucson Police provided details about what happened before and after the shooting early Sunday morning.

They said the pair were trying to steal vehicles a downtown parking garage, managing to steal one pick up truck.

"The stolen vehicle and its contents were further analyzed which helped lead investigators to the second suspect," said Assistant Chief, John Strader.

By Wednesday night, police say they had both suspects in custody.

Surveillance footage, caught both of them in the act, according to police, even the moment when they shot and killed Doe.

"He went out to hang out with some younger nephews."

His niece, Veronica Doe, said he was with family, which was typical of her uncle.

"He got out of his car and kind of chased after the suspects."

She said he was trying to track down the suspects after he caught them trying to break into vehicles.

"I think the way his life was taken was just a reflection of that. He was trying to help someone," Veronica said.

"It's just unfortunate that his life was taken due to him helping someone."

She said he was a father of six.

"Two boys, four girls, they range from 27 to 13."

"He grew up in El Barrio Hollywood. His neighborhood was something he was very passionate about."

She said he wasn't just the center of attention, but an encouraging voice for her and other relatives.

"He gave me a better perspective on life."

Teaching her to cherish every moment with the people you love, you never know when one moment could be your last.

"It doesn't take much to be kind to someone and it was just the small little things that he always preached and just will resonate in my mind forever."

Veronica said the family is in the process of making his memorial arrangements.