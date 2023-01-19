Watch Now
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Arizona Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris, along with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will be in Arizona on Thursday.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jan 19, 2023
TONOPAH, AZ — Vice President Kamala Harris, along with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will be in Arizona on Thursday.

They will visit Tonopah in the West Valley to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Ten West Link transmission line.

The Ten West Link will be a high-voltage transmission line that will add significant new power infrastructure connecting the Desert Southwest to southern California.

The Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management initially approved the project in November of 2019, and construction was authorized last July.

Harris, Haaland, and Granholm will tout the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to combat climate change while helping Americans to achieve a net-zero carbon economy by 2050.

