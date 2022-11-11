Veteran recovers from drug addiction at Cottonwood Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even after leaving that physical battle, those who leave the military continue to fight an emotional battle.

Two Veterans at Cottonwood Tucson, a behavioral health treatment center, talk about their journey through recovery and their hope for other Veterans going through what they did.

Taylor Parot went in the Army at 18 and healthy and came out a 24-year-old drug addict.

Parot was in the Army for 6 years before the VA had him get help for his drug addiction— Cottonwood Tucson was his 13th treatment center.

Today, he is nearly seven months sober and is now giving back to Veterans at Cottonwood Tucson who are walking in the same path that he once did.

“It’s a good reminder of where I was and just my one goal is if I can just help one patient give them courage, strength and hope that’s all I want to do," said Parot.

Though his extensive program at Cottonwood Tucson, he met with Jesse Everson— a therapist who is also a Veteran.

Their connection saved his life.

“I can relate to it, I understand their circumstance and their situation so it’s easy to create a great bonding relationship with them," said Everson.

This Veterans Day, and every day, Parot hopes to spread his message on seeking help after the service.

“I was always taught in the military to hide your emotions. You gotta be strong, you're a man. But, I would say the best thing I ever did was ask for help," said Parot.

Like Parot and Everson, thousands of Veterans here in the Old Pueblo all have a story to share.