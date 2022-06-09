Veteran hiring event coming to Tucson Wednesday, June 22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Veterans in Tucson currently on the job hunt have an opportunity to attend a State of Arizona Veteran Hiring Event at Kino Sports Complex on Wednesday, June 22.
This event is part of the AZHiresVets! initiative, designed to double the number of veterans in the state government workforce by 2025.
Governor Doug Ducey announced the initiative in February.
The job fair will offer on-site interviews and resume review help.
The morning session of the event will be open only to veterans and their spouses. The afternoon session will be open to the general public.
AZ Hires Vets Hiring Event:
- Wednesday, June 22
- 9 a.m. - noon - veterans, current military and spouses
- noon - 3 p.m. - General public welcome
- Kino Sports North Complex Event Center
- 2805 E. Ajo Way
- Registration open online at bit.ly/AZHiresVetsJune22
- ContactVeterans@azdoa.gov for more information
