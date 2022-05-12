Verbal fight leads to shooting in 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is reporting a verbal fight gone wrong in the 3900 block of South Corte Rana Rica.
Sergeant Richard Gradillas confirms the shooting.
"During the physical altercation, a shot was heard and the 22-year-old male victim was shot," he shared. "The victim is still at a local hospital with serious injuries."
Detectives arrested 20-year-old Aiden Huggins and booked him into the Pima County Jail.
He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault temporary substantial injury.
