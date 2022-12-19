Vehicle kills suspect near Sierra Vista in hit-and-run during traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle hit and killed a driver at a Cochise County Sheriff's Office traffic stop Sunday.

According to the office, the wreck happened at 10 a.m. after a deputy stopped a 2018 Nissan Altima on northbound Highway 92 near Anderson Street south of Sierra Vista.

The driver was allegedly transporting undocumented migrants, and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded. The driver resisted deputy's commands and a fight started. After the deputy handcuffed the driver, a silver sedan hit the driver and narrowly missed the deputy.

The driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. The deputy wasn't injured.

“The vehicle stopped by our deputy was involved with smuggling of migrants that entered the country illegally and were discovered in the trunk. Fentanyl was located near the vehicle which was stopped," Sheriff Mark Dannels said in a statement. "Sadly, a new normal for our communities and law enforcement.” Dannels continued, “Moments later, I arrived on scene in support of our deputy to ensure his mental health and welfare. As anyone could imagine, this is an emotional and stressful scenario for any law enforcement professional. Please keep our deputy in your thoughts and prayers as part of our CCSO family.”

