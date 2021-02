TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Rita Road because of a vehicle fire at milepost 273.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all traffic is exiting at Rita Road. Drivers can expect delays and look for alternate routes.

There is no estimated time as to when the lanes will reopen. The eastbound lanes are not impacted.

No word on what started the fire or if there are any injuries.