Vehicle fire closes westbound I-10 near Willcox Friday

Posted at 6:55 AM, Jan 31, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Westbound I-10 was closed at milepost 336 near Willcox Monday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire caused the closure.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the fire was started by a tractor-trailer on the side of the road, igniting a brush fire.

There was no timetable for the freeway to reopen.

