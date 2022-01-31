Vehicle fire closes westbound I-10 near Willcox Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Westbound I-10 was closed at milepost 336 near Willcox Monday.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire caused the closure.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the fire was started by a tractor-trailer on the side of the road, igniting a brush fire.

There was no timetable for the freeway to reopen.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

