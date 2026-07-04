Vehicle erupts into flames after rollover near Green Valley, sparking roadside brush fire

A vehicle caught fire after rolling over Friday afternoon near Green Valley, igniting a roadside brush fire before firefighters were able to bring the flames under control.

According to the Santa Rita Fire District, crews were dispatched at approximately 3:56 p.m. to the area of Mission Road and McGee Ranch Road after receiving reports of a vehicle rollover.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single vehicle that had rolled over and was fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread into nearby vegetation, creating a roadside brush fire measuring approximately 20 by 75 yards.

Officials said the vehicle was unoccupied when crews arrived, and no injured patients were found at the scene. Firefighters quickly attacked both the vehicle and brush fire, stopping all forward progress of the blaze in about 15 minutes.

Fire crews remained at the scene Friday conducting mop-up and overhaul operations to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation by the Pima County Sheriff's Office.