Pedestrian wreck shuts down SB Stone from Speedway to 1st St.

Fair
HI: 78°
LO: 49°
A vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian shut down the southbound lanes of Stone Ave from Speedway to First St.
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian shut down the southbound lanes of Stone Ave from Speedway to First St.
Tucson Police are on the scene of the crash, but do not know how long the roadway will be closed.
Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.
🚨Traffic Alert🚨Southbound Stone from Speedway to 1st St is CLOSED due to a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/iG6Dns4Lks— Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) January 19, 2018
🚨Traffic Alert🚨Southbound Stone from Speedway to 1st St is CLOSED due to a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/iG6Dns4Lks