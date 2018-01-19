Pedestrian wreck shuts down SB Stone from Speedway to 1st St.

Elizabeth Jimenez
9:58 AM, Jan 19, 2018
32 mins ago

A vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian shut down the southbound lanes of Stone Ave from Speedway to First St.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A vehicle crash that seriously injured a pedestrian shut down the southbound lanes of Stone Ave from Speedway to First St.

Tucson Police are on the scene of the crash, but do not know how long the roadway will be closed.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top