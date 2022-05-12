Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Vehicle collision shuts down section of Oracle Road

TPD_crash.png
Tucson Police Department
TPD_crash.png
Posted at 10:17 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 13:17:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle collision on northbound Oracle Road near Grant Road has left two pedestrians injured.

Northbound Oracle Road at that intersection remains closed for an extended time.

Police are asking people to avoid the intersection and use an alternate route.

Officers from Tucson Police Department are currently investigating.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰