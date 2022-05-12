Vehicle collision shuts down section of Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle collision on northbound Oracle Road near Grant Road has left two pedestrians injured.

Northbound Oracle Road at that intersection remains closed for an extended time.

Police are asking people to avoid the intersection and use an alternate route.

Officers from Tucson Police Department are currently investigating.

