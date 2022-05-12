Vehicle collision shuts down section of Oracle Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle collision on northbound Oracle Road near Grant Road has left two pedestrians injured.
Northbound Oracle Road at that intersection remains closed for an extended time.
Police are asking people to avoid the intersection and use an alternate route.
Officers from Tucson Police Department are currently investigating.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 12, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are investigating a serious-injury vehicle collision involving two pedestrians. Northbound Oracle Rd. is shut down at W. Grant Rd. for an extended time. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/LpNgreo9OP
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.