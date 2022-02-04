Veggie pick up is back after two years at Tucson Village Farm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a long COVID break, the garden gates are once again open at the Tucson Village Farm.

We all have our favorite veggies and there's plenty to choose from at the farm.

"We've got cabbages. We've got radishes. We've got lettuce, cauliflower, purple cauliflower," said customer John Heuvelman.

For the first time in two years, U-Pick Market is back.

"It is so amazing. Actually, we, like you said, had to take a two year break. We had a pretty steady following," said Leza Carter, the founder of Tucson Village Farm.

She tells us they've seen a record number of people come out.

"I had one customer say to me last week, we've lost so much that it's so great to have something come back again," said Carter.

"Crazy amounts. I've never seen this many people," said volunter David Berk.

He says he is happy to see lots of folks busy picking their favorite vegetables

"We mainly grow leaf greens like lettuce and then like kale, swiss chard and then we also grow a bunch of spicier mustard greens, which are my favorite," said Berk.

If you want to stop by, keep this in mind.

"We're asking that people mask out on the farm because we are working with youth," said Carter.

You can bring the whole family.

"Just come on by and get some fresh veggies," said Carter.

