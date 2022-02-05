Vegan deli to open amid rising meat prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Meat prices have risen significantly this past year. But the owner of an upcoming vegan deli says you don’t have to break bank to get your protein.

Tanya Barnett wants to change the way people look at vegan foods.

“People that don’t know me that know I'm vegan think I live off salads," Barnett said. "But I eat cheese and crackers everyday and drink wine and love sandwiches and pizza and burritos.”

She plans to open the Midtown Vegan Deli at the end of February. Her hope is that this deli can make vegan food easily accessible and affordable to Tucsonans.

“It's kind of a one-stop shop for vegan options and hopefully people who aren’t vegan can come in and try more stuff and see that vegan food is approachable and good,” Barnett said.

Her deli will have baked goods and a market place section with local vegan products. She’ll also sell cooked meals like vegan Philly steak sandwiches and Buffalo chicken fries. The Midtown Vegan Deli comes at a good time. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for most animal products increased by 12.5% this past year.

“Even if you don’t care about the planet, the animals, your own health, if you want to care about your pocketbook, you can really save money by skipping the meat and adding like beans and rice or whatever protein you want to,” Barnett said.

Barnett also expects customers with new years resolutions to go vegan. She says many people are trying “Veganuary”.

“I think a lot of people that commit to Veganuary actually stick with it. Much better chances than just going to the gym.”

