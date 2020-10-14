Vandals cut down eight saguaros at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. — Saguaro National Park officials are looking for someone who damaged cacti near a scenic drive area in the park's west district.

Someone cut down eight saguaros along the trail on or around Oct. 3, the National Park Service says.

“All plants, animals, and resources in the national park are protected,” Superintendent Leah McGinnis said in a statement. “Damage to saguaro cacti is especially disheartening because they are the reason for the park’s establishment. Saguaro cacti grow very slowly and hold special significance to the people who live here. A 10- foot cactus could easily be 100 years old and it was killed in a senseless act of vandalism.”

Those with information should call 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.