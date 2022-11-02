Vandalism at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area has been consistently vandalized since May of this year.

Now, if you plan on visiting the area after 4:30 p.m. or before 7 a.m., you’ll no longer be able to use the restroom facilities. This is just one of the ways the forest service is trying to maintain the park after several incidents of vandalism.

Seven windows were broken and have had to be, or are waiting to be, replaced at the visitor center.

There have also been four fires set in the bathrooms. These bathrooms have always been open 24/7.

Starr Farrell is the Public Affairs Officer for the Coronado National Forest. She says they’ve tried to prevent the vandalism from happening.

“We’ve tried to increase patrols, we’ve tried to have employees here later in the day, and we've now begun shutting down our bathrooms at night,” Farrell said. But still, that hasn’t stopped the vandalism from happening.

Mark Alden visits the park every day, sometimes during the hours the restroom facilities will now be closed.

“We’re all just trying to enjoy the canyon out here and vandals detour that by closing facilities,” said Alden. “So this is devastating, not just to individuals but to the entire community. And Sabino Canyon really represents Tucson. I think it’s just the hallmark of what Tucson’s all about."

Alden said he appreciates knowing about the vandalism so he can help in any way he can.

“I think it’s good for all of us to have that awareness just to keep an eye out because it’s the people that are going to stop this thing,” he said.

And that’s exactly what Farrell hopes will happen.

“If we can reach out to everybody and just get more eyes, maybe we’ll be able to catch somebody that really shouldn’t be over at this area in the after hours,” said Farrell.

Farrell said if you do see anything suspicious, to make sure it gets reported to 9-1-1. They are aware of what’s going on and she’s hoping that this will help stop the vandalism.

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

