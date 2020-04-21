Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Vandal breaks 123-year-old glass windows at St. Augustine Cathedral

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A vandal broke glass windows at a downtown cathedral.<br/><br/>According to the Diocese of Tucson, the vandal broke 123-year-old glass windows at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 N. Stone Ave.
St. Augustine Cathedral damage.png
Posted at 12:31 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21 15:56:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - A vandal broke glass windows at a downtown cathedral.

According to the Diocese of Tucson, the vandal broke 123-year-old glass windows at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 N. Stone Ave.

The same vandal may have also broke windows at Marist Apartments, as well as three cars parked in the apartment parking lot and the Foundation for Senior Living van Monday.

The cathedral was built in 1897.According to John Shaheen of the Diocese, the 8 to 12-inch circumference windows were made with patterned glass that could be impossible to replace.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.