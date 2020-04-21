Vandal breaks 123-year-old glass windows at St. Augustine Cathedral

TUCSON, Ariz. - A vandal broke glass windows at a downtown cathedral.

According to the Diocese of Tucson, the vandal broke 123-year-old glass windows at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 N. Stone Ave.

The same vandal may have also broke windows at Marist Apartments, as well as three cars parked in the apartment parking lot and the Foundation for Senior Living van Monday.

The cathedral was built in 1897.According to John Shaheen of the Diocese, the 8 to 12-inch circumference windows were made with patterned glass that could be impossible to replace.

