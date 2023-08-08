Van Gogh Exhibit in Tucson: The Immersive Experience opens Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Step into a painting with this exhibition that has been touring since 2017 with over 5,000,000 visitors. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will take place at Oro Valley Marketplace starting Friday, Aug. 11.

Discover the works of Vincent Van Gogh with a 360-degree, digital show. The exhibit has digital displays, sound effects and projection mapping. The visit will take around 60 to 75 minutes.

Time slots available every half hour:

Monday and Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (last entry at 7 p.m.)

Tuesday and Wednesday: closed

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (last entry at 8 p.m.)

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (last entry at 8 p.m.)

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. (last entry at 7 p.m.)

Ticket prices will start at $36.20 for adults and $19.90 for children. For more information on tickets, visit their website.

Location: 11975 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, Tucson. AZ 85737