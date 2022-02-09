Watch
Van Gogh exhibit coming to soon Tucson

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Michael Brosilow
Immersive Van Gogh Chicago
Posted at 3:28 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 17:28:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Paquin Entertainment Group announces "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming soon to Tucson for a limited time.

This exhibit projects more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s artworks including instantly-recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”

It takes viewers into a three-dimensional world where Van Gogh's artwork comes to life.

Dates are yet to be announced.

To sign up for first access to tickets, visit VanGoghTucson.com.

To learn more, click here.
