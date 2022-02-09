Van Gogh exhibit coming to soon Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Paquin Entertainment Group announces "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" is coming soon to Tucson for a limited time.
This exhibit projects more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s artworks including instantly-recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “Café Terrace at Night.”
It takes viewers into a three-dimensional world where Van Gogh's artwork comes to life.
Dates are yet to be announced.
To sign up for first access to tickets, visit VanGoghTucson.com.
