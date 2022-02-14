Valentine's flowers are more expensive this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For over 20 years, owners of Pinkz Floral Design Jesus Zavalza and his wife have arranged and delivered thousands of bouquets. This year, they have over 700 pre-orders ready to go out.

"I pre-ordered so it was easier to get flowers but a lot of flower shops don't have enough inventory," Zavalza said. "But we pre-ordered so we could have enought flowers."

He said the price of flowers increased throughout the past several months so he had to raise prices in order to meet demand.

