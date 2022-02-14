Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Valentine's flowers are more expensive this year

items.[0].videoTitle
For over 20 years, owners of Pinkz Floral Design Jesus Zavalza and his wife have arranged and delivered thousands of bouquets. This year, they have over 700 pre-orders ready to go out.
Flowers at Pinkz Floral Design shop
Posted at 6:52 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 08:52:01-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For over 20 years, owners of Pinkz Floral Design Jesus Zavalza and his wife have arranged and delivered thousands of bouquets. This year, they have over 700 pre-orders ready to go out.

"I pre-ordered so it was easier to get flowers but a lot of flower shops don't have enough inventory," Zavalza said. "But we pre-ordered so we could have enought flowers."

He said the price of flowers increased throughout the past several months so he had to raise prices in order to meet demand.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!