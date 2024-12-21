Valencia Road exit closed after semi-truck rollover on I-10

TUCSON — The Valencia Road exit from westbound Interstate 10 is closed, along with the frontage road off the Craycroft Road exit, after a semi-truck and trailer rolled over, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on westbound I-10 near milepost 267.

The semi was carrying what appeared to be floor tile.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.