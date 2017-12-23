Suspect in custody following barricade situation

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson police shut down Valencia and Swan in all directions Friday afternoon due to police activity.

According to U.S. Marshal Nathan Warner, a man barricaded himself inside a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop. SWAT was called to called to the scene shortly after.

The suspect complied with TPD and was taken into custody.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Nico Santa Cruz.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

The roads have since reopened.