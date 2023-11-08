Vail voters resoundingly reject incorporation

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — The early Election Day results showed Vail will not become an incorporated town.

Voters rejected a push to incorporate the community, with the 'NO' vote on Prop 402 winning 62-38.

The debate had heated up over several months. Supporters believed Vail as an incorporated town would give residents more autonomy and control over future growth.

People against the idea, however, believed it would only promote more growth that would jeopardize the community's rural feel. Others felt the process was rushed, and the potential for increased taxes also slowed support for incorporation.

This margin was notably larger than the last attempt to incorporate Vail in 2013, which failed by a 55-45 vote.

