Vail School District unveils their newest tiny home for teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail School District unveiled it's fourth tiny home in their "Land Between the Tracks" community Wednesday afternoon.
Administrators purchased 14 acres of land back in 2018 to build homes for teachers in the district.
Vail representatives say they've had a hard time finding and retaining teachers, blaming affordable housing as a struggle for new instructors.
This new community is aimed at remedying that so teachers may find a place to stay within their budget more easily.
Students built these tiny homes through a building-trades program at Cienega High School.
