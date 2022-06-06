Vail School District to hold job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vail School District will host an in-person job fair Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m at Mica Mountain High School.

Applicants will have the opportunity at the fair to interview for all open positions for which they qualify.

To register, applicants should schedule interviews and fill out out an application online. The district currently has open positions in a variety of categories, including teaching, paraprofessional, childcare, maintenance, custodial, athletics, and clerical.

Registration can be found at the Vail School District website.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Mica Mountain High School

10800 E. Valencia Rd.

For additional information, contact:

Kara Miller (520) 879-2091 or Ally Armenta (520) 879-2047



