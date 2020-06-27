Vail school district postpones start of school year to August 10th

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Vail school district governing board has approved postponing the start of the school year until August 10th.

Pre-kindergarten through 8 grades were supposed to start July 20th. Vail high schools were set to start July 24th.

Friday's vote postpones the start date of all grade levels until August 10th.

The agenda states the district needs more time to prepare for their new learning model and to formulate health and safety plans.

Board members said at the meeting a spike in COVID cases expected to extend over the next few weeks is cause for concern.

Board members also said the school year calendar still needs to be finalized and will include a two-week fall break and a one-week spring break.

Two parents at the meeting spoke out against postponing the start date.

Board members approved the postponement unanimously.