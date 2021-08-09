Vail School District office loses power Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail School District central office lost power service Monday.

The power is out at the Vail School District Calvin Baker Leadership Center (the District Office). Phones are down. TEP is on their way. It may take a few hours to get it back up. Thank you for your patience. — Vail School District (@vailschools) August 9, 2021

The TEP outage map says 179 customers lost power at 12:40 p.m.

According to a district tweet, phone service was out in addition to power, and officials didn't expect it to be restored until a few hours later.

The office, dubbed the Vail School District Calvin Baker Leadership Center, is located at 13801 E. Benson Highway.