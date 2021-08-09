Watch
Vail School District office loses power Monday

Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 17:01:33-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vail School District central office lost power service Monday.

The TEP outage map says 179 customers lost power at 12:40 p.m.

According to a district tweet, phone service was out in addition to power, and officials didn't expect it to be restored until a few hours later.

The office, dubbed the Vail School District Calvin Baker Leadership Center, is located at 13801 E. Benson Highway.

