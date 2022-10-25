Vail school bus involved in crash on Houghton overpass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Vail School District alerted families this morning that a school bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the Houghton overpass at I-10.

The district says no students were injured on the bus carrying Empire High School and Cienega High School students from Corona de Tucson. The driver was also uninjured.

In the message, Vail School District says the crash involved three additional vehicles.

Law enforcement is requesting that the public, including parents of the Empire and Cienega students, avoid the area. First responders are at the location of the crash.

Traffic delays are expected, they say.

Vail School District says they will "take care of any attendance issues that may arise due to this incident."