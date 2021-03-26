Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Vail man sentenced to 11 years for paying for child porn

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Scripps
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
prison bars.jpg
Posted at 7:13 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:13:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — A Vail man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving child porn.

According to the FBI, Stephen Patrick Luethy, 57, was indicted after he was caught sending money to people in the Philippines for child porn.

Luethy asked people to create videos showing children being mutilated and sexually abused. There is no evidence that suggests anyone created the videos he requested.

When Luethy is released, he will be placed on lifetime supervised release, must register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.