Vail man sentenced to 11 years for paying for child porn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — A Vail man was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving child porn.

According to the FBI, Stephen Patrick Luethy, 57, was indicted after he was caught sending money to people in the Philippines for child porn.

Luethy asked people to create videos showing children being mutilated and sexually abused. There is no evidence that suggests anyone created the videos he requested.

When Luethy is released, he will be placed on lifetime supervised release, must register as a sex offender and complete a sex offender treatment program.

