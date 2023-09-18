Vail family remembers their young son with free little library

VAIL, Ariz. (KGUN) — “That's the heart and soul that Ethan had. Bringing people together and being part of something," said Christina Winner, Ethan Ardrey’s mom.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month but it always time to raise awareness and start conversations about mental health.

This time last year, KGUN9 introduced you to Ethan Ardrey’s family who lost him in 2020 to suicide when he was in the 8th grade. We shared with you the family's story of battling grief and the ways they want their son to be remembered.

One of those ways is this free little library in his neighborhood– a place he was raised, loved and now remembered.

The library was a labor of love from neighbors, co-workers and community members in Vail. In this library there’s books for all ages along with mental health information inside.

“I definitely learned that there is no time limit on grief. You can read as many books as you want, talk to as many people as you want, it just doesn't change," said Winner. "It doesn't get easier, it seems to be getting harder.”

One thing the family has held onto is the support and love they’ve received from the community while they continue to remember Ethan and all that he was.

“Do not be afraid of anybody judging you. Go full force. Go see the therapists, don't wait three months, don't wait two months. Call anybody and everybody you absolutely can. Don't wait," said Winner.

The little free library in memory of Ethan Ardrey is located across the street from Old Vail Middle School at S Driscoll Mountain Dr. and E Mary Ann Cleveland Way.