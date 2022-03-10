Vail and Catalina Foothills ranked "best in the west" cities for raising a family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two of southern Arizona's cities have ranked among the top places to raise a family in western America.

According to Dwellics.com, they ranked Vail as the second best city to raise a family, with the Catalina Foothills not far behind at fourth.

Their top 10 cites are:

Queen Creek, Ariz. Vail, Ariz. Chandler, Ariz. Catalina Foothills, Ariz. Folsom, Calif. Gilbert, Ariz. Clovis, Calif. Sheridan, Wyo. Irvine-Lake Forest, Calif. Powell, Wyo.

The online city comparison site says these rankings are based on factors like cost of living, median incomes and educational opportunities sourced through the U.S. Census Bureau.

Though the cost of living is high in Vail compared to other cities around the country, Dwellics found the median household income is more than $85,000.

This makes Vail among the highest nationwide on their list.

Taking a look at the Catalina Foothills, the average income is higher than that in Vail. Plus the rental costs are lower.

When comparing schools, elementary and middle schools in Vail scored higher in national rankings than those in the Catalina Foothills.

Foothills high schools, however, scored higher than the ones in Vail.

Either way, both appear to be great places for riasing a family.