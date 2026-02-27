UTV rollover south of Tucson sends one to the hospital

One person was transported to the hospital following a UTV rollover in a box canyon area, south of Tucson.

According to a news release from Santa Rita Fire District, crews were dispatched to the area at just before midnight.

Upon arrival, crews located a UTV that had rolled off the side of an embankment, landing 50 feet down the canyon.

The UTV had three occupants. Two refused care on the scene. The third had significant injuries.

Crews conducted a technical, low-angle rescue with a Stokes basket and rope system to get the stuck passenger.

The passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.