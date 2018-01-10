Utah sheriff's deputy accused in an Arizona molestation case

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa say a Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested in connection with a 1985 child molestation case in Arizona.

Utah County Sheriff's officials say Gerald Salcido was arrested last Friday in Orem on suspicion of three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

It was unclear Tuesday if the 63-year-old Salcido has an attorney yet.

Salcido was a Mesa police officer from 1980-86 before resigning to start a business.

Mesa police say two juveniles came forward in 1995 and alleged Salcido molested a decade earlier.

They say the case went cold when detectives didn't have enough evidence to move forward with charges.

But police say a new witness came forward last September and the case was reopened.

