Utah sheriff's deputy accused in an Arizona molestation case

Associated Press
5:01 PM, Jan 9, 2018
57 mins ago
UTAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa say a Utah sheriff's deputy has been arrested in connection with a 1985 child molestation case in Arizona.

Utah County Sheriff's officials say Gerald Salcido was arrested last Friday in Orem on suspicion of three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is awaiting extradition to Arizona.

It was unclear Tuesday if the 63-year-old Salcido has an attorney yet.

Salcido was a Mesa police officer from 1980-86 before resigning to start a business.

Mesa police say two juveniles came forward in 1995 and alleged Salcido molested a decade earlier.

They say the case went cold when detectives didn't have enough evidence to move forward with charges.

But police say a new witness came forward last September and the case was reopened.
 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top