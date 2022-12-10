USBP arrests 36-year-old smuggling 14 migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On December 3, 2022, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a 36-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 14 migrants. The arrest happened in Benson, Arizona.
According to agents, the smuggler was getting gas when they noticed movement under a tarp in the truck bed.
After investigating agents found 12 people concealed.
USBP says the driver is facing criminal charges.
