US grant to pay for bridge over creek where 3 children died

Gila County will receive a $21 million federal grant to build a bridge over Tonto Creek where three young children died last November when a family’s truck was swept away in rural east-central Arizona. Photo via AP.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Sep 10, 2020
GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Gila County will receive a $21 million federal grant to build a bridge over Tonto Creek where three young children died last November when a family’s truck was swept away in rural east-central Arizona.

Sen. Martha McSally said the bridge to be funded by a U.S. Transportation Department grant “will provide safe passage over Tonto Creek during flooding" and provide critical access to school, health care, and work for residents during floods.

Two siblings ages 5 and 6 and a 5-year-old cousin died while trying to cross the creek. McSally said a total of eight people have since since 1995 while trying to cross the flooded creek.

