Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

items.[0].image.alt
Moderna, Pfizer vaccines 'not silver bullet' to ending pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins scientist
Posted at 6:06 PM, Dec 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-18 20:06:19-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is adding a second COVID-19 vaccine to its arsenal.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use Friday of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

The decision comes days after health workers and nursing home residents began getting a similar coronavirus shot from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Extra doses from a second vaccine are urgently needed, as U.S. deaths hit all-time highs and some hospitals are running out of beds.

But even with additional candidates in the pipeline, there won’t be enough for the general population until spring, and shots will be rationed in the meantime.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7