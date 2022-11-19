US Border Patrol holds summit for Missing Migrant Program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The US Border Patrol held a summit Friday, Nov. 18 for its Missing Migrant Program.

Their partners joined in sharing how to save the lives of migrants crossing the border. But many times rescue groups like Aguilas del Desierto aren’t finding people alive.

Friday’s summit addressed the importance of migrants dialing 911 before reaching distress, because it’s a matter of life or death.

Sister Maria Louise Edwards with Aguilas del Desierto described the trauma of finding remains during her first search and rescue.

“That afternoon I was crossing this huge boulder, and at the end of the boulder, it was definitely a little girl's shoe. And when I looked more closely, there was still some of her foot in the shoe. It’s almost like a part of me got left there,” she said.

Tucson Border Patrol’s Robert Ortiz shared their message on how to save a life crossing the border.

“For the people that are attempting to cross the journey, in the event that they ever need any help, to dial 911," said Ortiz. "They need to make sure they save their battery life because their battery life could save their life as well.”

“They need to let their family members know they need to contact their consulate and give them all the information that they can so they can share that with us so we can begin a rescue process,” Ortiz said.

So far this year the Tucson sector has received nearly 3,000 911 calls from migrants and has performed over 3,500 rescues.

For nonprofit Aguilas del Desierto , rescues mean more than saving lives.

“For us to be out there says, ‘this is not right.’ And if I can do anything to call attention to what’s happening, if we can do anything to save one person’s life, that makes it worth it month-after-month,” said Edwards.

Aguilas del Desierto is looking for volunteers to help with this difficult mission, and are hoping more people see the reward of saving as many lives as possible.

RELATED: Toe-tag art honors over 4,000 migrants who died crossing border into Arizona

——-

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

