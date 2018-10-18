US border officials seize $1 million in heroin in Arizona

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona say they have frustrated an attempt to smuggle more than 37 pounds (16 kilograms) of heroin worth more than $1 million into the United States.



The agency says the bust took place Friday at the Douglas crossing on the border with Mexico.



CBP officers said Wednesday that they also arrested a 36-year-old Mexican man after they were being alerted by a drug-sniffing police dog about something hidden in the trunk of his sedan.



Along with the heroin, the officers also found nearly four pounds (1.81 kilograms) of cocaine valued at close to $90,000 and slightly less than a half pound (0.23 kilograms) of fentanyl worth $6,000.

