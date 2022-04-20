Watch
US agency mulls yanking Arizona's work safety oversight

Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 20, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona may lose the authority to oversee its own workplace safety program because of a pattern of ignoring federal directives involving COVID-19 protection, employer penalties and other issues.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration threatened Wednesday to take the first step in revoking federal approval of Arizona’s plan for monitoring and protecting private, local and state employees. Assistant U.S. Labor Secretary Doug Parker says the agency will publish a Federal Register notice reconsidering Arizona’s approval.

The notice opens up a 35-day public comment period. The state could request a hearing. Gov. Doug Ducey previously called talk of revocation “a political stunt and desperate power grab.”

