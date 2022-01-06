Watch
US agency asks public for info on killings of wild horses

Posted at 7:18 AM, Jan 06, 2022
HEBER, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service officials are appealing to the public for help in identifying those responsible for the recent shooting deaths of three more federally protected wild horses in eastern Arizona.

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests officials said in a statement that a $10,000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Azfamily.com reports that the three horse killings raise the total of such deaths in the Heber area to over 30 since October 2018.

No arrests have been made. The Forest Service statemen said it “takes this matter seriously” and asked that anybody with information to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

