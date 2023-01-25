Uptick in cardiovascular health problems

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sudden cardiac arrest continues to be one of the leading causes of death in Arizona with an estimated 7,600 cases a year according to health experts.

On a national scale, sudden cardiac arrest impacts 1,000 people a day. This ranges from children all the way to older adults.

Awareness and treatment are the two most important things to consider if heart disease runs in your family— but it’s the controllable risk factors that can save your life.

“Cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking. Those are what we call controllable risk factors and then you have some risk factors that are not controllable like your family history," said Neil M. Gheewala, MD, Pima Heart and Vascular.

When going into cardiac arrest, the heart cannot pump blood to the rest of the body. Learning CPR is something that cardiologists are emphasizing more than ever as cases continue to rise. They say that CPR is essential when someone is experiencing heart failure.

"You never know how it’s going to help somebody. You may be out somewhere and suddenly see someone pass and have a cardiac arrest," said Dr. Gheewala.

Dr. Gheewala mentioned that from a public health standpoint, city planners can work on having more walkable communities to improve overall health. Data shows that communities with more cul-de-sacs tend to have poorer heart health than urban walkable communities.

Plus, he mentions that people have been putting off their regular doctor’s visits since the start of the pandemic so now is the time to get checked if you have been putting it off.

