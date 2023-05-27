Upscale play center coming to Oro Valley Marketplace

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 3, a second Timeless Play location is set to open in the Oro Valley Marketplace. The mission for Timeless Play is to help kids rediscover childhood in their play center. This location has been redesigned to provide more space for up to 26 children, ages 1-12.

Its promise is to be more than a "drop-off childcare" with a desire "to help kids be kids again." The goal is to provide easy, convenient, and reliable childcare with flexibility for parents to have time for themselves.

Play Experts and staff value care, play and curiosity because of the impacts on development and emotional nourishment. The center is filled with non-electronic toys with an emphasis on nostalgic play. With a 1:4 ratio between staff and kids respectively, Timeless Play uses communication to actively engage children.

Walk-ins will be welcome but reservations are recommended. Timeless Play is open Monday-Friday from 8 AM- 6 PM and Saturday 8 AM- 9 PM. The new location will be at 1880 E. Tangerine Rd. Ste. 150. The other location is on the northwest corner of River and Campbell at 4425 N. Campbell Ave.