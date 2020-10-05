UPS to hire 600 seasonal workers in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. — UPS is looking to hire more than 600 seasonal employees in the Tucson area this holiday season.

The additional workers will help UPS handle an expected increase in package volume from October through January. The job openings are part of a nationwide hiring binge of 100,000 seasonal employees.

Package handler and driver-helper positions pay $14.50, while personal vehicle and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour.

UPS is looking to hire 22 package car drivers, 198 personal vehicle drivers, 105 package handlers and 150 driver helpers to work in Tucson, Sierra Vista, Yuma, Safford and Nogales.

