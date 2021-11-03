UPS looks to hire more than 500 employees in Tucson for upcoming holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the upcoming holiday season, UPS is looking to hire hundreds of employees in Tucson.

During a three-day hiring event 'UPS Brown Friday' between November 4-6, seasonal positions open include full-time and part-time package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers, which many of have lead to permanent positions.

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

UPS is aiming to hire 60,000 employees throughout the nation during the three-day virtual and in-person hiring fairs. Current employees can earn $200 for every eligible employee referral submitted.

Those who are unable to attend can apply online, here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

