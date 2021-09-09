UPS looks to fill nearly 700 seasonal jobs in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPS is looking to hire close to 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area.

The hiring binge is meant to help the company keep pace with the expected hike in package volume from October through January, and is part of more than 100,000 employees UPS will hire nationwide.

UPS says one-third of previous seasonal hires were chosen for permanent positions.

To apply, click here.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

