Update on deadly vehicle collision near Nogales Highway and Irvington

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department responded to a deadly vehicle collision at the intersection of South Nogales Highway and West Invington Road on March 1, 2022 morning.

Serious injuries were reported involving a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and a yellow 2017 Hyundai Veloster.

The Pontiac driver was transported to Banner University Medical Center and the Hyundai driver was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to officers, the Pontiac was traveling northbound on Nogales Highway approaching West Irvington Road when the Pontiac drove left of center lane and into southbound lanes of travel.

The Hyundai was traveling southbound on Nogales Highway and was struck head-on by the Pontiac.

At the time of the crash, the DUI Unit evaluated the driver of the Hyundai for impairment and it was determined that the driver was not impaired.

Officers believe that the driver of the Pontiac may have been impaired at the time of the crash due to evidence collected at the scene.

On March 22, the Tucson Police Department was notified by the Office of the Medical Examiner that the driver of the Pontiac had passed away as a result of the injuries sustained during the crash.

The Pontiac driver was identified as 28-year-old Daniel Flores.

The incident is still under investigation.

