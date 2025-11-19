UPDATE: Inmate fatally shot by corrections officer tried to grab gun, per report

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released more information on the corrections officer-involved shooting that took place at Banner University Medical Center South on Oct. 22.

According to the news release, 31-year-old Nathan Peru, who was being held on charges of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, theft by means of transportation, burglary and endangerment, was at Banner South being seen for care.

He had been taken to the hospital the day prior. During the incident in question, two corrections officers were assigned to him. Peru had requested food and one of the officers left the room to get him some.

An altercation occurred between Peru and the remaining corrections officer, identified as Caitlin Acosta. Peru slipped out of his wrist restraint and lunged at Acosta. Peru attempted to grab Acosta's firearm. Acosta fired her firearm at Peru instead, killing him.

No bystanders or hospital staff members were injured in the incident. Acosta suffered minor injuries from the altercation.